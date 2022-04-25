Man suspected of armed robbery at Bellingham Winco reportedly leads police on pursuit

Bellingham Police officers had to terminate a pursuit Thursday afternoon after the car they were pursuing sideswiped another in a construction zone, but there were still able to arrest a man suspected in a armed robbery at Winco.

James Michael Discher, 29, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, April 21, on suspicion of multiple charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and attempting to elude police. Jail records show Discher is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

At approximately 2:48 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted Discher in the 3800 block of Primrose Lane, recognized him from his driver’s license photo and knew that he had an active warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault from the Winco incident on April 6, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

When Discher saw police, he immediately sped off in a Honda, Murphy reported, and the officer activated his emergency lights and siren to pursue Discher, Murphy reported. As Discher was considered a threat to the community, officers were able to pursue, Murphy stated.

Discher sped down Telegraph Road, driving onto the sidewalk to avoid other cars that were stopped at a red light, then sped south on Meridian Street and west onto McLeod Road, according to Murphy.

Discher ran a stoplight and then sideswiped another car on Alderwood Avenue approaching a construction zone, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, Murphy reported, and police decided to discontinue the chase given the increased public risk in the construction zone.

Shortly after ending the pursuit, police received a tip to check property in the 3900 block of Jones Lane, according to Murphy. Once there, they spoke to the property owner, who reported someone had driven onto their property, got out of the car, covered it with a tarp and ran away.

Officers found Discher’s Honda and then located Discher hiding in one of the other cars on the property and arrested him without incident, Murphy reported.

In the April 6 incident at Winco, officers were called at approximately 10:17 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery after a loss prevention employee reported that a man, later identified as Discher, had pulled a gun on employees while trying to steal merchandise, according to Murphy.

Surveillance video showed Discher walking past the cash registers with a bag full of merchandise without paying, Murphy reported

Two loss prevention employees attempted to stop Discher, who responded by pulling a gun from his waistband and saying “do you want to get shot?” according to Murphy. The employees backed away, and Discher reportedly was seen taking a phone from the bag of stolen merchandise and leaving in a red Toyota 4Runner.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Discher already was wanted on a bench warrant for second-degree burglary and first-degree stolen property trafficking charges from 2021, when he allegedly entered the Samish Station Apartments, broke into a case protecting an XBox One and stole the gaming console. He also had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle for a 2020 incident in Lynden.

Court records show Discher has been convicted of possession of stolen property, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, bail jumping and violation of a court protective order.