Man suspected in armed robbery at Desert Hot Springs store pleads not guilty

A 21-year-old man suspected with another man of stealing items and brandishing a firearm as they left a Dollar General store in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Wednesday to robbery.

Kevin Dionte Ezekial Davis also denied a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm and pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, according to court records.

Jiquake Green, 32, was arrested with Davis, but no charges were immediately filed against him.

Officers responded at 10:18 a.m. Monday to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Fifth Street and Palm Drive, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. A witness said two men entered the store, gathered merchandise, and had a firearm out as they left the store.

“(Police) were on scene within two minutes of the reported incident and began canvassing the area for the suspect,” police wrote in a statement. “While checking the area, an officer observed a parked vehicle with two suspects hiding inside.”

Davis allegedly attempted to flee, though officers were able to quickly apprehend both suspects, according to police. Officers then allegedly found the stolen merchandise inside of the vehicle.

Davis was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $200,000 bail and Green was being held on a $50,000 at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records.

“We commend the swift and decisive actions of our officers who responded to this incident with exceptional professionalism,” DHSPD Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. “Their commitment to public safety and quick response undoubtedly contributed to the successful outcome of this situation.”

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Saucier at 760-329-2904 ext. 382 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341- 7867.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man suspected in armed robbery at Desert Hot Springs store pleads not guilty