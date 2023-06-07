Man suspected of assault at Dorchester Stop and Shop sought by police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted for an alleged attack at a Dorchester grocery store on Monday.

Boston Police say the suspect pictured is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault inside the Stop and Shop at 460 Blue Hill Avenue.

It is unclear how many victims there were or the severity of their injuries.

The suspect is a Black man with a slim build between 60-70 years old, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a black hat, purple sweater, gray pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

