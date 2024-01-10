Sheriff’s officials reported that Jesse Arcadio Hernandez, 34, is suspected of the assault and false imprisonment of a woman in Apple Valley.

A 34-year-old Apple Valley man is facing charges of suspected assault and false imprisonment of a woman in Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials have identified the suspect as Jesse Arcadio Hernandez.

Here's what authorities say led to his arrest.

On Jan. 5, a 41-year-old woman came to the sheriff’s station and reported an assault that occurred the day before. Deputies spoke with the woman, who identified the suspect as Hernandez, police said.

The woman was found with bruising and pain resulting from the assault, which she claimed was a result of a dispute over living arrangements.

Hernandez was contacted a short time later in the 15500 block of Apache Road and was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, sheriff’s officials reported.

The suspect was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $65,000, according to sheriff’s booking records.

On Monday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against Hernandez. He is charged with false imprisonment by violence and assault using force likely to produce great bodily injury

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of assault, false imprisonment of woman in Apple Valley