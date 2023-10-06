Man suspected of assaulting man, attempting to slash family in downtown Victorville

A San Bernardino Man was arrested on suspicion of hitting a man with a metal pipe and trying to attack a family in downtown Victorville, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident around 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived at the home in the 16600 block of D Street, they found a 20-year-old man with a one-inch cut on his forehead.

Witnesses told deputies that Pharoah Haywood, 40, hit the victim with a metal pipe and fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies found Haywood with a knife running near the intersection of D and Sixth streets, near the Victor Valley Transit Center in Victorville. Haywood had returned to the home on D Street and attempted to attack the people inside. He was chased away by several family members, sheriff’s officials said.

Haywood was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail was set at $120,000, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Victorville sheriff’s station at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of assaulting man, attempting to slash family