A tenant allegedly assaulted a landlord after she told him that he was being evicted from his trailer in Phelan, authorities said.

At 4:29 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 9200 block of Aragon Road in Phelan. The caller told police that she was physically assaulted by a tenant after she told him about the eviction, police said.

The tenant was identified as Kevin Figueroa, 40, of Phelan.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with injuries from the assault. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, sheriff’s officials stated. Her condition is unknown.

Figueroa barricaded himself inside his trailer and refused to leave when asked by deputies. A standoff between the man and authorities lasted more than four hours.

Figueroa was finally arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault with injuries. His bail is set at $40,000, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of assaulting woman landlord over eviction notice in Phelan