Man suspected of assaulting woman, pointing pistol at her head at University High School

Aug. 11—Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 55-year-old man at University High School after witnesses said he struck a woman, slammed her to the ground, pointed a pistol at her head and threatened to kill her.

Deputies responded to the school parking lot, 12410 E. 32nd Ave., shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

The caller, Tyron B. Horton, told the sheriff's office he received text messages from his ex-girlfriend that she was at the school with her girlfriend, and thought her girlfriend was going to kill her, the release said. Horton said he was armed and responding.

A short time later, additional callers reported Horton was assaulting a woman, had a gun and was pointing it at her, deputies said. Multiple deputies arrived and detained Horton.

The victim, Horton's ex's girlfriend, said Horton arrived at the school and confronted her, displaying what she believed was a gun in his front waistband, deputies said. She said Horton hit her in the face and pushed her several times until she fell to the ground.

He then sat on her and placed the pistol to the side of her head, telling her not to threaten his children and to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, she told authorities. The victim told deputies Horton pulled her hair, tried to throw her to the ground again and stop her from leaving, and she was in fear for her life.

Horton told deputies he drove to the school, and as he approached the victim, she placed her hand in her pocket, leading him to believe she had a weapon. Horton said he drew his pistol and pushed the victim down, yelling she better not have anything in her hand. He denied putting the gun to the victim's head.

Horton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises. The victim received medical treatment at the scene and was released.

Horton made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 23. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.