Man suspected of attacking former SF commissioner, aged 70, arrested

The man suspected of attacking former San Francisco commissioner-at-large Greg Chew last week has been arrested over the weekend.

Authorities identified the man as Derrick Yearby, 34, of San Francisco. Yearby was detained in the area of Eighth and Market Streets after being spotted by officers at SFPD Tenderloin Station before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to reports.

Yearby’s arrest came on the same day residents took to the streets to voice concerns over the string of violent attacks against Asians and Asian Americans.

More from NextShark: Henry Golding Cast as a Gay Man in New Drama ‘Monsoon’

Yearby has reportedly been charged with aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse and great bodily injury enhancement. It is unclear if he will also face hate crime charges for the incident.

Chew was reportedly walking along Third and Folsom Streets at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 when Yearby purportedly jumped off his bike to knock Chew to the ground before punching his face. Recalling the incident, Chew said he did not have enough time to defend himself with the pepper spray in his pocket, adding that nothing was stolen from him after he was knocked out.

More from NextShark: Woman Suspected of Having Coronavirus Brags About Hiding Symptoms to Enter France

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday, Chew admitted that he does not know what happened during the incident. All he can remember is blacking out on the sidewalk, being helped by passersby and being taken to California Pacific Medical Center on Van Ness Avenue after authorities arrived.

Story continues

Chew suffered bruises, a badly swollen eye and a broken left shoulder from the incident, according to reports.

In a statement, SFPD public information officer Kathryn Winters acknowledged the photos and videos of Yearby that helped authorities track him down.

“Fortunately in this incident, there was good photos and video," Winters said. “Officers in this incident were able to locate and identify this suspect fairly quickly. So some great officers out there in the field doing good police work."

Those who may have information on the incident are urged to contact the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Featured Image via Tony Hisgett (CC BY 2.0)