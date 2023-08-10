Man suspected of attempted murder in domestic assault in Leavenworth shot during arrest

A man was shot as police tried to take him into custody following a chase relating to domestic violence in Leavenworth crossed over into Missouri early Thursday, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in an email.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Kitchens said.

Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to assist emergency medical workers and firefighters with a domestic violence attack at a home in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue, he said.

After a preliminary investigation, police issued a “be on the lookout” for a 27-year-old man, indicating that he was wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated domestic battery and violation of a protection from abuse order relating to the attack, Kitchens said.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Leavenworth and attempted to stop him. The man fled, leading police on a chase that crossed into Missouri and ended on the Missouri 45 highway spur in Platte County.

The man was shot as officers tried to take him into custody, Kitchens said. Officers treated the man at the scene and a Leavenworth County ambulance took him to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office along with the Missouri Highway Patrol and Kansas City Police Department were investigating the police shooting.