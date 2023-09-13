Man suspected of attempted stabbing

Sep. 12—A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after his girlfriend told authorities he tried to stab her in the chest with a pocketknife.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a 37-year-old woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and said Juan Carlos Lujan had just tried to stab her and she'd fled to a gas station on FM 1936.

When deputies arrived, they saw Lujan trying to flee the scene in a vehicle and pulled him over, the report stated.

Lujan was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He's also facing an evading arrest charge.

Lujan remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday night on surety bonds totaling $77,500.