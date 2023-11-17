Man suspected of attempting to fatally strangle his wife in Twentynine Palms

Sheriff’s officials reported that a Twentynine Palms man was arrested on suspicion of using a belt in an attempt to fatally strangle his wife.

A Twentynine Palms man is accused of attempting to strangle his wife using a belt, according to sheriff's officials.

At 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Morongo Basin deputies responded to an assault in the 6500 block of Mariposa Avenue in Twentynine Palms. The area is located south of Highway 62 and north of Old Dale Road.

During their investigation, deputies spoke with the victim and learned that her husband, Michael Champagne, 33, allegedly assaulted her using a belt. She told deputies that he allegedly strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrested Champagne on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Morongo Basin jail, police said. Champagne remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $1 million, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station at (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME(27463) or wetip.com

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the national hotline at (800) 799-7233.

