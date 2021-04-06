Man suspected of backing car into gas pump later punches Baker City Police officer, security guard at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center

Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald, Ore.
·3 min read

Apr. 6—A Boise man is in the Baker County Jail on multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer, after he twice hit a Baker City Police officer in the face during an altercation early today at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

Andrew Lane Peterman, 36, is also charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Peterman is accused of hitting Officer Mark Powell and a security guard at the hospital, said Baker City Police Sgt. Wayne Chastain.

Both Powell and the security guard were evaluated at the hospital and released early this morning, Chastain said.

Chastain, who has worked for the Baker City Police for 20 years, said it's quite rare for a local officer to be assaulted by a suspect.

"We really don't see this a lot," Chastain said. "It's an anomaly. The community overall respects what we're trying to do here."

The incident started about 12:18 a.m. when police received a call about a vehicle backing into a gas pump at the Jackson's Food Mart, 500 Campbell St.

Chastain said Powell arrived first, followed almost immediately by Officer Rand Weaver.

Peterman, the suspected driver of the 2005 Honda Element that struck the gas pump, initially agreed to undergo field sobriety tests, as Powell suspected that Peterman might be intoxicated, Chastain said.

But before Powell could administer the tests, Peterman said he wanted to be taken to the hospital.

A Baker City ambulance took Peterman to Saint Alphonsus, where he was evaluated and released, Chastain said.

But Peterman refused to leave the hospital, and in the ensuing altercation he punched the security guard, Chastain said.

Powell used his Taser to try to subdue Peterman, who continued to fight, punching Powell twice in the face before Powell arrested him.

Peterman was evaluated again before being taken to the jail, Chastain said.

The situation was particularly challenging for Powell because it happened in the hospital, with doctors, nurses and other civilians present.

"That increases the risk of the situation for sure," Chastain said.

Chastain said he didn't have any information about the extent of the damage to the gas pump. He said the Fire Department wasn't called to the scene.

Photos from the scene don't show any liquid on the ground. Chastain said gas pumps are equipped with automatic shutoff valves.

An employee at Jackson's referred questions to the company's corporate office in Idaho.

According to Idaho court records, Peterman pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, 2019, to aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony. He was sentenced to prison in January 2020, and released from prison, on probation, less than a week ago, on April 1, 2021.

According to an online story from KTVB, a Boise TV station, Peterman, then 33, was arrested in September 2018 after police responded to reports of shots fired in a Boise neighborhood. No one was hurt in the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Toddler wanders from home into storm drain tunnel and drowns, Pennsylvania police say

    He was found after a two-hour search.

  • Futures Trader Burns Tyson With $200 Million Loss on Fake Cattle

    (Bloomberg) -- It took a while to notice, but Tyson Foods Inc. eventually realized late last year that more than 200,000 of its cattle seemed to have gone missing on a Washington state ranch.It turns out that they never existed. That’s the bizarre upshot from the collapse and bankruptcy of Easterday Ranches, which was under contract to house, raise and feed bovines for Tyson. All told, the episode cost the biggest U.S. meat company and another producer more than $200 million, and the rancher who gambled it away on cattle and corn futures may be headed for prison.Easterday Ranches in Pasco, Washington -- a real place with real animals formerly run by one Cody Easterday -- raised the kind of cattle that ideally weigh more than 1,000 pounds each, according to court papers. Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. paid the ranch millions of dollars for purchasing cattle on its behalf and fattening them for slaughter, an arrangement that dates from at least 2010.But five years ago, Easterday started sticking Tyson with phony invoices for never-purchased animals -- “ghost cattle,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice -- and used the proceeds to cover steep losses from risky futures trading, court papers show. Over the course of a decade, Cody Easterday lost money every year trading corn and cattle futures in his personal and business accounts, ultimately totaling more than $200 million, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Trading PlanThe CFTC filed suit against Easterday last week, alleging fraud. He used payments from Tyson to cover wrong-way bets and lied to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange about the ranch’s cattle inventory so he could keep trading, the agency alleges.The arrangement came tumbling down in late 2020, when Tyson discovered that Easterday’s books -- as well as its own -- were “significantly in error,” Tyson said in a lawsuit targeting the ranch. Specifically, Tyson discovered the 200,000 missing animals. Easterday copped to the billing scheme after being confronted by Tyson representatives, according to court papers.Easterday, 49, pleaded guilty last week to one count of wire fraud that cost Tyson and another, unnamed company $244 million, according to a Justice Department statement. He agreed to repay the sum and faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. Sentencing is set for August.Bad Gamble“Unfortunately, Cody was lured by the market and began very speculative commodity investing that was both unnecessary and uncontrolled,” Easterday’s defense attorney, Carl Oreskovich, said in emailed comments. “As with any gambler, he believed that he could and would repay the funds by wins in the commodities market, but that did not transpire.”After Tyson learned of the fake bills, the meat giant cut payments to the ranch, destroying its finances. Easterday Ranches filed for bankruptcy in February shortly after Tyson sued it. The cattle that did actually live at Easterday Ranches -- more than 50,000 -- nearly ran out of food before a bankruptcy judge stepped in.Tyson is seeking to recoup the lost funds and is working with its outside auditor on additional controls to prevent or detect this kind of situation in the future, a representative said in emailed comments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident

    Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist who they said tried to ram them at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday - an account disputed by his wife, who was with him in the car. Salem Eid, the mayor of Biddu village, where the man lived, said Palestinians may raise the incident at the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor announced last month it would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories. In a statement, the Israeli military said the vehicle accelerated towards a group of soldiers "in a way that endangered their lives" and they responded with gunfire "to thwart the threat".

  • Drones that swarmed U.S. warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says

    The military is expected to deliver a report later this year to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena."

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

    Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

  • Like Richmond, Weddington, Catholic’s win shows some contenders aren’t at full power

    State title contenders from Richmond Senior, Weddington and Charlotte Catholic are trying to get reps before the playoffs begin. Catholic narrowly beat Cuthbertson Monday night and looked a little rusty

  • SC awarded $47 million to enhance COVID-19 vaccine uptake in minority communities

    Three-quarters of the funding must be used on vaccine access, acceptance and uptake initiatives in minority communities and 60% must go to support local health departments, health centers and community organizations.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Dr. Drew faces backlash after saying vaccine passports 'strip' people of their freedom

    The "Celebrity Rehab" host tweeted that vaccine passports would strip people of their freedom to travel.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

    In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationJoss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • California to reopen June 15; NYC unveils vaccination sites on wheels; CDC says disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • Crew evacuated as Dutch cargo ship risks sinking off Norway

    An unmanned Dutch cargo ship may be in danger of capsizing in heavy seas off the coast of Norway after its crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation with the Eemslift Hendrika, which is listing and afloat without engine power on the Norwegian Sea 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the city of Alesund. Video from the scene showed how the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center evacuated some of the ship's 12 crew members by helicopters after they had jumped into the sea.