Man suspected of beating, threatening girlfriend arrested after standoff Monday in Spokane Valley

Jan. 18—Deputies, with the help of a K-9 unit, arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of beating and threatening his girlfriend after the man allegedly ignored deputies' announcements to surrender for over two hours Monday in Spokane Valley.

Cameron S. Wilson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault and harassment (threats to kill), both felonies, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The release said Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area of First Avenue and South Custer Road at about 11:35 a.m. Monday for the report of a domestic violence assault.

The woman, who was at another location, told deputies Wilson caused her substantial injuries and at one point threatened to kill her, the release said.

Wilson, who was inside a residence on First Avenue and Custer Road, reportedly ignored deputies' repeated attempts to get him to surrender peacefully.

A sheriff's office dog was deployed inside the home after deputies got a search warrant and probable cause, they said. The dog located Wilson and deputies took him into custody after a short struggle.

Wilson was given medical treatment and then taken to jail, the release said.