Man suspected of being Rocklin streaker arrested after witnesses spot him, help police

A man accused of being the Rocklin streaker was arrested in Whitney Park Wednesday morning, the Rocklin Police Department said.

Jason Gray, 24, of Roseville was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, the department said.

Rocklin Police began investigating reports of a streaker after multiple witnesses called the department giving a description of a man exposing himself at different parks across the city.

He allegedly visited a number of Rocklin parks “on a multiple but inconsistent basis” and acted erratically, the department said.

Lt. Scott Horrillo, a spokesman for the Rocklin Police Department, said the incident occurred very early in the morning, usually when people were using the parks for exercise.

He said police didn’t have any reason to suspect substance abuse was a factor in these incidents.

“Thankfully, because of the vehicle description that a witness provided, coupled with our new Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras, we were able to conclude our investigation,” Rocklin Police said.

Police said the investigation was a “high priority.”

“We always want the community to feel safe running, walking and enjoying our parks,” the department said. “A special thank you to the residents that had to witness these incidents, but had the presence of mind to call us and provide a statement. It’s this type of cooperation that will keep Rocklin a safe place to live, work and play.”

Anyone with information about these alleged incidents is asked to contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5490.