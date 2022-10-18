Man suspected of being the Stockton serial killer is charged with three murders

Stockton serial killer suspect Wesley Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder and firearms offenses three days after he was arrested while allegedly stalking another victim near a city park.

Brownlee, 43, was charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez on Aug. 30, Juan Cruz on Sept. 21, and Lawrence Lopez Sr. on Sept. 27, according to San Joaquin County Superior Court records.

All of the shootings appeared to be unprovoked and occurred in the late night or early morning hours, authorities said.

Brownlee was not charged with the fatal shootings of Paul Alexander Yaw on July 8 or Salvador Debudey Jr. on Aug. 11, although the Stockton Police Department had alleged that those cases, and the fatal shooting of an Oakland man and the non-fatal shooting of a Stockton woman in 2021, were linked to the other deaths.

Brownlee is due to appear in court for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday as he was driving around a public park. He had been under surveillance for approximately two days, authorities said.

The arrest followed a weeks-long manhunt for the person allegedly responsible for a killing rampage that spanned more than a year and two Northern California cities.

In late September, police said that the killings of Yaw, Debudey, Rodriguez, Cruz and Lopez were all related.

Investigators later said that the 2021 murder of Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano in Oakland and the non-fatal shooting of a woman in Stockton a few days later were also connected.

The cases were linked through ballistics evidence, police said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.