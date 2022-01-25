Man suspected of breaking into Bullhead City motel room, beating up man inside

A Bullhead City Police Department badge.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Bullhead City motel resident early Tuesday morning.

The man was identified by police as 27-year-old Ernesto Herbasio Gallegos.

The emergency dispatch center received several calls from concerned residents at the motel at approximately 4:20 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City Police Department.

Gallegos was trying to break into the room of a married couple who permanently resided at the motel, police said. He forced his way into the room after he broke the window with a rock, police said.

Gallegos began to assault the 69-year-old man upon entry. The victim suffered injuries, including a missing tooth and scratches to his face and arms, police said.

After officers arrived at the scene to take Gallegos into custody, he fought with them and resisted arrest, police said.

According to officers, he seemed to be in a "hallucinated state" and claimed he was trying to help a girl in the room. The victims told police they did not know Gallegos.

Gallegos was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, residential burglary, criminal damage, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation, but was medically cleared.

He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of assault after breaking into Bullhead City motel room