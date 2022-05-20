Man suspected of breaking into Palm Springs home, striking resident

A 36-year-old man was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail on Friday on suspicion of breaking into a Palm Springs home and striking a resident in the face.

Taylor Donald Hurst of Palm Springs was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors in the 700 block of San Lorenzo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

A resident told officers he was sleeping when someone broke his glass sliding door, entered his home and struck him in the face, police said, noting that the resident suffered facial injuries.

The intruder grabbed some unspecified items and fled the home, police said.

Hurst was arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

