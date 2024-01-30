Man suspected of breaking into woman’s clothing store, stealing money in Victorville.

A 28-year-old Barstow man was arrested on suspicion of being armed when he broke into a woman’s clothing store in Victorville and stole cash, deputies reported.

On Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a robbery in progress at Ariana’s Runway Shapewear at 14238 Valley Center Drive.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, Desmen Bentley, broke open a rear window and entered the business during operating hours, according to sheriff’s officials.

An employee heard the commotion and saw Bentley climbing through the window with a knife in his hand, sheriff's officials said. Bentley stole the cash register and fled through the rear door, police stated.

Store employees ran out of the business and called 911.

During an area check, deputies found Bentley, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and causing vandalism damage worth $400 or more.

Bentley was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $50,000. A parole violation makes him ineligible for bail, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of breaking into woman’s clothing store, stealing money