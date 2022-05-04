Man suspected of Bremerton shooting arrested

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bremerton police are asking the public for help to identify a woman related to a shooting in East Bremerton on Wednesday morning.

At around 3:23 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a confrontation between two men at the Speedway Express on Weaton Way.

During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the second man twice.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 1 p.m., Terris Frances Lynn Brown was arrested by Bremerton Police in connection with the shooting.

