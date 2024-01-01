Man suspected in brother’s killing tries to flee Inland Empire urgent care center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his brother over the weekend was arrested after running away from an urgent care center in Fontana, authorities said Monday.

Fontana police officers and deputies responded to Dignity Health Urgent Care on Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon report.

Upon arriving, authorities found 20-year-old Tyler Monfort of Jurupa Valley seated inside a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Monfort, who investigators believe was shot by his brother Christian Monfort, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The brothers and a friend had been sitting in a vehicle at an off-road trail in the Lytle Creek area within San Bernardino County when for unknown reasons Christian Monfort, 21, fired a gun and struck Tyler.

The friend drove the brothers to the care center to get medical aid for Tyler but Christian fled the vehicle on foot when they arrived, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

He was located at a nearby business with the gun still in his possession, the news release stated. While on the run, he allegedly threatened an employee of a nearby business with the firearm.

New Year’s party shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured in downtown Los Angeles

Christian Monfort was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with further information was asked to call Detective Michael Roth, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.