Man suspected of burglarizing ex's home, threatening her with knife pleads guilty

Feb. 14—A Columbia Falls man accused of breaking into his ex's home last year and threatening her with a knife in another run-in pleaded guilty to a felony charge in Flathead County District Court on Tuesday.

David James Bollman, 28, entered an Alford plea Feb. 13 to a single count of felony criminal endangerment before Judge Amy Eddy. Bollman, who initially faced counts of burglary and assault with a weapon, struck a plea deal with prosecutors earlier in the month.

Under the terms of the agreement, filed in district court Feb. 1, prosecutors agreed to amend the charges in exchange for Bollman's Alford plea to criminal endangerment and an admission to violating the conditions of his probation. He was convicted on felony theft and drug possession charges in 2015.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges a jury likely would find them guilty based upon the evidence.

Following Bollman's change of plea, Eddy set sentencing for April 18. Prosecutors are expected to recommend that he receive five years with the state Department of Corrections on the criminal endangerment charge and another five years for the probation violation. The two sentences would run consecutively, according to the plea agreement.

Bollman remains behind bars with bail set at $50,000.

Bollman's ex told investigators she suspected Bollman of breaking into her Columbia Falls home in March 2023, according to court documents. The damage to her property inside the home included a broken speaker and her bedding, which was dragged to the bathtub and left soaked. A pipe, left on the kitchen counter, also had disappeared.

Neighbors told Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies that they saw Bollman enter the home and leave through a window, court documents said.

Along with the alleged break-in, the victim reported receiving text messages from Bollman, who she had a no contact order against, according to court documents. In one of them, Bollman allegedly threatened to stab her.

The victim contacted authorities again in late May, accusing Bollman of pulling a knife on her while she drove the two of them, court documents said. An angry Bollman allegedly pointed a pocket knife at her and threatened to tie her up before hitting her in the face and leg.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.