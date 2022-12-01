Man suspected in Chattanooga disappearance of Jasmine Pace arrested in Nolensville

A man suspected in the disappearance of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace was taken into custody at a family home in Williamson County on a criminal homicide warrant, Chattanooga officials said.

Jason Chen, 22, was arrested Tuesday evening by Nolensville Police. Hamilton County law enforcement secured a criminal homicide warrant for Chen's arrest after evidence at his Chattanooga apartment suggested there was a homicide, police said Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.

Pace and Chen appeared to have some kind of a dating relationship, Chattanooga police Investigator Zack Crawford said during the news conference.

Pace was last heard from Nov. 23 when she sent her location, at Chen's apartment in the Northshore area, to her mother shortly after 2:15 a.m., according to an affidavit filed in court records. Her mother then tracked her car to Mountain Creek Road in Chattanooga, several miles from her last known location.

Jasmine Pace was last seen late November 22 and last heard from hours later hen she sent her location to her mother.

The missing persons case quickly escalated to a homicide investigation after police served a search warrant on Chen's apartment. At the scene, investigators found evidence of blood on the living room, bathroom, and bedroom floors, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found cleaning supplies and glass fragments in the apartment, according to court records. Video footage from his apartment complex captured Chen leaving the apartment several times Nov. 23 with his hand wrapped up. He was also captured on video at a Walgreens buying peroxide, rubbing alcohol, paper towels and bandages, court records say.

Upon Chen's arrest Tuesday, investigators served him with a search warrant to inspect his body and discovered lacerations on his hand and feet, according to court records.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit found human remains in the area of the 1000 block of Suck Creek Road that authorities determined were Pace. the investigation remains ongoing.

Chen is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County General Session judge Tuesday.

