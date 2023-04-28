Man suspected in deadly Titusville shooting, arrested

Titusville man arrested in shooting death of 56-year-old after police search

A 31-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a family friend during a domestic argument earlier this week was arrested by Titusville police late Wednesday, records show.

Dominic Bland, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shooting death of Carl F. Wigfall, 56, on Monday, court records show.

The shooting was Brevard County’s 18th reported homicide since January.

Bland was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex on several other charges also, including violation of probation, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and resisting an officer without violence, jail records show. He is being held without bond and is expected to go before a judge Thursday for a hearing on the charges.

No other details on the arrest were immediately available.

The shooting was reported to police at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in a residence located along the 600 block of Palmetto Street. A witness told dispatchers that they heard shooting, then screams from an residence. Bland lived at the home with his mother, but police have not released details on his connection to Wigfall other than to say the two knew each other.

Patrol officers arrived at the home and found Wigfall lying dead on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the face, police reported. A witness told detectives that the two men — who had recently been in another domestic dispute — had been arguing when Bland fired at least eight gunshots toward Wigfall. Several shell casings were also found on the floor near Wigfall's body, records show.

The witness told police that Bland shouted, "see what happens," before leaving, court records show.

