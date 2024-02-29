Man suspected in death of woman thrown from pickup charged with second-degree murder

Daytona Beach police have charged a man suspected in the death of a woman who died after being thrown out of a vehicle Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder, according to records.

The incident began when police were searching the area of Madison Avenue and Seagrave and North streets for Julio Angel Rivera, 45, of Daytona Beach, concerning the theft of a motorcycle.

On Tuesday, while police searched an area near Madison Avenue, Segrave and North streets, they made contact with the victim. She provided police with information and called Rivera to the search area.

Julio Angel Rivera

While waiting, police watched as she got into a white GMC truck with six occupants. When police approached the vehicle, it fled.

As the truck sped away, the woman was "thrown from the moving vehicle" in the 600 block of Madison Avenue, police said. An officer tried to revive the unconscious woman. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where she died.

Later in the afternoon, police spotted the suspects, who abandoned the truck at Fifth Street and Coquina Drive. The suspects fled and in a search that lasted until just before midnight, Rivera was located and arrested, police said.

He was charged with grand theft auto.

Tuesday night, court records also showed that Rivera was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

Rivera spent two years in prison for charges including felony battery, possession of a controlled substance, false imprisonment, and possession of ecstasy. He was released in September 2022.

Daytona Beach police said Wednesday they continue to investigate the woman's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5202.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man charged with murder in death of woman thrown from pickup truck