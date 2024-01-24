Man suspected in deaths of man and woman arrested in Polk County, sheriff says

James Tutten
·1 min read
A man wanted on a murder charge, and suspected in another case, is now in the Polk County Jail.

Deputies walked 26-year-old Enrique Martinez to jail on Tuesday.

He faces a murder charge for the death of a man at a homeless camp in November.

He is also a suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez, who disappeared last week.

Deputies made the arrest Tuesday when they spotted Martinez near Eagle Lake.

“Our detectives, who were stalking him hard, were shocked that all of a sudden, he appeared just wandering down the sidewalk,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

At first, Martinez ran away but later surrendered to deputies.

Deputies said he has a criminal history that includes 13 felonies and 15 misdemeanors.

