Man suspected of driving drunk in crash that killed KC construction worker on I-49

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a 24-year-old Independence man in the death of a construction worker killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was working in a construction zone on Interstate 49 in Cass County, according an arrest report.

Jonathon K. Wilson, 35, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead in the crash, which occurred about 1:30 a.m. Saturday along northbound I-49 near Peculiar, Missouri. Wilson was struck by a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck in a construction zone.

The driver of the truck ran from the scene of the crash and was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated, felony leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, endangerment of a highway worker and involuntary manslaughter.

Formal charges were not listed in Cass County Circuit Court.

The driver was being held in Cass County jail on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to the jail log.