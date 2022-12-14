Man suspected of driving stolen vehicle tailed by LAPD crashes into South L.A. taco truck

A man driving a vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen crashed into a taco truck Tuesday afternoon in South Los Angeles while being followed by police officers.

The incident began when authorities got a notification from a LoJack stolen-vehicle recovery system connected to a vehicle traveling on the 110 Freeway, said Officer Warren Moore, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers were following the vehicle but were not engaged in an active pursuit, said LAPD Officer Melissa Podany.

The driver around 1:15 p.m. crashed into a taco truck at 436 W. Vernon Ave., Moore said.

A man believed to be about 30 years old was trapped in a vehicle and was transported to a hospital after he was extricated, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

The injured man was driving the vehicle that's suspected of being stolen, Podany said.

Surveillance camera video shared with KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a pickup truck veering off the road and slamming into a fruit cart on the sidewalk before plowing through a metal fence and striking a taco truck.

