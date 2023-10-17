A man suspected of DUI drives vehicle into a Sacramento home
A man suspected of DUI drove his vehicle through a residence in Sacramento following a pursuit by law enforcement, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
A man suspected of DUI drove his vehicle through a residence in Sacramento following a pursuit by law enforcement, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
If you’ve recently been convicted of driving under the influence, here’s what to expect to happen with your car insurance.
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
If you’re putting your car in storage for a long period of time, you might consider car storage insurance, also known as “comprehensive only” insurance.
Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ever feel like dating apps don't actually work? You're not alone. The post Why you might feel like all of your online matches are unattractive, and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.
Tibbetts has 13 seasons of experience as an NBA assistant.
Delayed ejaculation is considered the least studied and least understood of male sexual dysfunctions. Here's what you need to know.
Other reports indicate Hasan Minhaj, Leslie Jones and Chelsea Handler as frontrunners.
Netflix subscribers will see more shows made in-house developed into mobile games, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
If you rented a van from Zipcar a while back, there's a chance it failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's standards. The NHTSA hit Zipcar with a first-of-its-kind fine for "renting vehicles with open, unrepaired recalls," the agency announced on Monday. The federal safety agency regulates vehicle recalls in the U.S., and its scope expanded with the "Safe Rental Car Act" in 2016.
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
Green energy is important and necessary, but it's not helping defuse tensions in the cradle of fossil fuels.
The reversible top-seller that'll keep you warm on chilly evenings is 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun.' Makes a great gift!
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Trick or (dog) treat! These goofy get-ups will make for some frighteningly funny photos of your fur baby.
The 2024 Nissan Leaf is now certified and eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit.