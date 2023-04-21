Indiana State Police released the name of the woman shot while driving on Interstate 65 early Friday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police sergeant was uninjured Thursday night when a driver rear-ended his patrol car while blocking a lane of Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County to remove crash debris, according to Indiana State Police.

Mario Sanchez Francisco, 37, from Cicero, Illinois, rear-ended the trooper's car about 9 p.m. Thursday, and Francisco appeared to be impaired, according to police.

Francisco's blood-alcohol content tested .181% — more than twice the legal limit, according to police. The legal limit of blood-alcohol content to drive is .08%.

Troopers booked Francisco into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As for early Friday afternoon, he remained incarcerated in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man suspected of DWI after striking state police car