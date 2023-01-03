Coconino County

Coconino County officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kachina Village, about 10 miles south of Flagstaff.

Collin Toerner-Todd, 23, was arrested late Monday in connection to the shooting, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to the area of Hano Trail in the Kachina Village area at around 11 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.

Upon arrival, deputies located a dead man, identified as 64-year-old Bryan Teague. Deputies then took Toerner-Todd into custody, according to the statement. Further information regarding how the suspect was located was not released by the Sheriff's Office.

Toerner-Todd was later booked into jail and is facing charges of second-degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

No other information was released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of fatal shooting in Coconino County arrested