Man suspected of fatally running over customer in Spanaway drive-through arrested; victim ID’d

A man suspected of deliberately running over a 68-year-old man in a Spanaway drive-through restaurant and killing him was arrested Tuesday.

The 22-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Medical examiners identified the victim as James Brown, of Spanaway, and said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The homicide took place about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at a restaurant in the 20500 block of Mountain Highway East.

Witnesses told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies that Brown was in his vehicle when another car struck him from behind. When Brown stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the other driver, the other driver ran him over. The driver then backed over the man a second time as he fled the restaurant, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was immediately released about how detectives identified the suspect.

They are still trying to find the vehicle used in the homicide, which they said could have been sold to a junk car hauler business. It is a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Washington license plate number BXG3641. The car is missing its bumper.