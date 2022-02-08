Man suspected of fatally shooting man during road rage confrontation in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police arrested a man suspected of killing another during a road rage confrontation in Phoenix.

Court documents say Joshua Hernandez was driving a Nissan Altima near Roosevelt and 16th streets on Jan. 31 and was being followed by a red Chevrolet Cavalier.

Documents say Hernandez parked near Los Altos Ranch Market and got out of his car before getting in an argument with 20-year-old Sebastian Serrano who was a passenger in the Cavalier.

Documents say Serrano eventually pulled out a handgun and shot Hernandez multiple times before fleeing the area.

Police arrested Serrano on Feb. 4. He told investigators that Hernandez initially had been following them but that the two separated until encountering each other again in the grocery store parking lot. Serrano said he saw Hernandez standing outside his car talking to other people and waited for him to get back in the car before following, confronting and shooting him.

Serrano told investigators he shot Hernandez nine times after he thought Hernandez was reaching for a weapon, according to court documents. However, Serrano later admitted that he only saw Hernandez turn his body.

Documents say Serrano went back to his home and hid the gun underneath his bed where police later found it. Serrano was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

His next scheduled court hearing is on Thursday morning in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in fatal shooting of a man during road rage confrontation