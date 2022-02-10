Man suspected in Ferndale murder booked into Whatcom County Jail after arrest in Arizona

Miguel Angel Miranda was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2½ weeks after he allegedly shot and killed another man outside a large gathering in Ferndale.

Miranda has been charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with second-degree murder for the Jan. 23 killing of Jose Esquivel Hernandez. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 26, court records show.

Miranda was arrested Jan. 28 in Phoenix, Arizona, after the car he was believed to be driving the night of the killing was spotted in Kingman, Ariz.

Since his arrest, Miranda was held in Maricopa County on a warrant for a municipal violation in Gilbert, Ariz., court records show. The warrant was issued March 1, 2021, for Miranda after he was found guilty Dec. 10, 2020, for driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license.

As of Wednesday, Whatcom County Jail records show Miranda was back in Washington state and was booked into jail at 3:20 p.m.

Whatcom County Superior Court records have not yet been updated to show when Miranda is scheduled to make his first appearance.

In announcing Miranda’s arrest in Arizona earlier this month, the Ferndale Police Department also said it was looking for two other “witnesses” to the Jan. 23 shooting death of Hernandez.

The two men were identified as Jimmy Abitia and Michael Archouletta, according to the release, which asked anybody with information on those men to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 360-384-3390 or contact@ferndalepd.org.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the City of Ferndale if Abita and Archouletta have been contacted and if any other arrests are expected in the case.

Shooting death in Ferndale

Police were called at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 23 to the American Legion building on Second Avenue in Ferndale for the report of a shooting at a large party, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state.

Officers arrived to find Hernandez outside the building with two gunshot wounds to his mid-torso, documents state. Hernandez was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, where he later died.

Story continues

Witnesses told police that there was an altercation before Hernandez was shot, documents state.

One witness told police that Hernandez denied Miranda and two other people he was with entry to the building and that the witness and Hernandez escorted Miranda and the two others toward the parking lot, according to court documents. It was then that Miranda and the two others he was with reportedly began arguing with Hernandez.

One of the two other people told Miranda to pull out a gun and shoot Hernandez, documents state, and Miranda pulled a black handgun from his waistband and shot Hernandez. Miranda and the two others then reportedly left the area.

City of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney said he could not confirm whether Abitia and Archouletta were the two people with Miranda at the time of the shooting, saying only “They are believed to be witnesses to the shooting.”

Witnesses provided police with a photo of Miranda and identified him as the man who had shot Hernandez, according to documents.

Miranda is a known gang member, documents state, and before he was in custody, police feared that he might leave the area with family in Arizona and no permanent address in Whatcom County.

Court records show a warrant for arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder was issued on Monday, Jan. 24.

Court records also show Miranda has a previous felony conviction for first-degree criminal assistance from a 2016 drive-by shooting incident, in which court documents state he was the driver in a shooting that occurred on Haxton Way. He was sentenced to six months in Whatcom County Jail.

He also has previous juvenile convictions for malicious mischief, criminal trespassing, obstructing law enforcement and assault, court records show.