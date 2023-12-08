Man suspected in Flagler Beach antisemitic graffiti case flees to Ireland

Liam Mackin is accused of spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on Flagler Beach buildings last month. Police say Mackin fled to Ireland.

An Irish citizen fled to Ireland as Flagler Beach police closed in to arrest him in a hate crimes case in which he is accused of spraying antisemitic messages targeting Jewish- or Israeli-owned business in the city.

Liam Mackin, 70, will be arrested if he returns to the United States, said Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney in an email.

Circuit Judge Christopher France signed a nationwide arrest warrant on a charge of criminal mischief $1,000 or more, evidencing prejudice while committing offense.

Mackin fled to Ireland Tuesday, one day before the arrest warrant was issued, Doughney wrote. Mackin did not have a scheduled return date.

Mackin vandalized six properties in Flagler Beach representing five different victims who were either of Jewish heritage or were Israeli nationals, Doughney wrote.

Mackin spray-painted antisemitic graffiti: “Jew Murder,” “290,000 child killers,” “500,000 Jew child killer” and “501,110 Jew child murderer,” Doughney wrote.

Doughney said that Mackin put his Flagler Beach house up for sale within a few days of police posting his image from security cameras on Facebook.

