Man suspected of gunning down ‘pillar’ of Dallas’ Asian community arrested

A Fort Worth man suspected of gunning down an Asian American man following a road accident last month has been arrested.

Markynn Dmorous West, 28, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. The man is accused of fatally shooting Jin Shin, a 43-year-old business owner considered by many as a "pillar" of Dallas' Asian community.

A copy of West’s arrest warrant affidavit is still publicly unavailable, and the Fort Worth police have yet to add the man’s bond to public records.

Shin was involved in a minor road accident on South University Drive in Fort Worth on Aug. 15. During the incident, Shin was driving his Jeep and got into a car crash with a sedan carrying a driver and two passengers. A verbal exchange ensued between Shin and the group, and one person from the sedan reportedly called a man to the scene to serve as a “peacemaker.”

The man shot Shin, who sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Shin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Authorities said they had interviewed “all involved subjects” days after the shooting.

A candlelight vigil and wake was held on Aug. 18 in Dallas, where family and friends gathered to share their stories about how Shin, the owner of Encore Family Karaoke at Goodnight Lane in Dallas and co-owner of the Dallas branch of Korean restaurant DanSungSa, helped his community.

“As if there weren’t already unique traits with him, he’s one of the most altruistic guys,” Shin’s friend David Van told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Aug. 15. “When he found out one of his employees had a medical issue, he immediately enrolled everyone into a medical plan to get them cared for.”

“I am broken that he was robbed of his life like this and Ella and I are robbed,” May Naing Joe, Shin’s former partner with whom he had a 14-year-old daughter named Ella, told The Dallas Morning News. “Ella is robbed of a father and all that she could have with him. I lost mine at age 12 to an accident. For Ella to have to repeat the curse is killing me.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Shin’s family with funeral costs, and “any excess funds will be received by his surviving 14-year-old daughter.” The campaign has raised over $84,000 as of this writing.

Featured Image via FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

