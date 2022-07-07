Man suspected in Habersham chase, Hall chop shop investigation in custody in Gwinnett

Jul. 7—A man accused of leading Habersham deputies on a chase to a suspected chop shop in Hall County is in Gwinnett County's custody, according to authorities.

Henry Parker Whitley, 31, was arrested on June 28 and is in the Gwinnett County Jail, according to the spokespeople for the Gwinnett and Hall County Sheriff's Offices.

Hall spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Whitley is under a hold for the charges in Hall County and other jurisdictions but did not know when he would return to Hall County.

Whitley faces warrants for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, chop shop violation, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Times has reached out to the Gwinnett County Police for more details on his arrest.

Law enforcement across Northeast Georgia have been looking for Whitley after the June 6 police chase.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop Whitley's motorcycle for speeding on Ga. 365, chasing the man into Hall County.

The chase was called off after losing radio contact with dispatch in Clermont.

Deputies got a tip that led them to Tribble Gap Road in Hall County, where the bike was found.

Whitley ran out the back door and was not captured, according to Habersham authorities.

Habersham authorities said the Hall County Sheriff's Office was contacted after they found methamphetamine at the scene, and the location "appeared to be a chop shop."

Williams said investigators found vehicles believed to be stolen, including a U-Haul truck, Kubota tractor, Bobcat excavator and several utility trailers.

Officers also found 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, three rifles, a large amount of ammunition and $55,855 in cash.