Man suspected in Hillsborough killing had ‘sexual relationship’ with child, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old suspect in a Hillsborough County killing has turned himself in and was also discovered to be in a “sexual relationship” with a child, according to authorities.

Osmin Castillo turned himself in on Sunday to the Orient Road Jail, deputies said.

Castillo was allegedly involved in a Sept. 23 domestic-related homicide on Sanchez Ranch Lane in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. An adult male was found dead with upper body trauma.

“Today, justice prevailed as our deputies removed another dangerous criminal from our streets,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The arrest of this individual responsible for this homicide and these other heinous crimes serves as a testament to the dedication of our team here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

During the course of the investigation, Castillo was found to have been in a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16, according to deputies.

Castillo is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, nine counts of lewd and lascivious battery, three counts of in state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, three counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and three counts of possession of child pornography.

