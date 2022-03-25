Man suspected of holding Wells Fargo employees hostage found not competent to stand trial

ST. CLOUD — The man accused of holding employees hostage in a bank last May has been found incompetent to stand federal trial.

According to court documents filed Friday, Ray Reco McNeary, 36, was found "unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

Neither the government nor McNeary objected to the report's finding.

McNeary was evaluated at a medical center in Texas. The finding means he will be in custody and in treatment for up to four months to determine whether there is a good chance he'll be able to participate in proceedings going forward.

The competency hearing was held March 23.

Police were dispatched Thursday afternoon to a report of a possible robbery in progress at Wells Fargo Bank at 200 33rd Ave. S in St. Cloud

McNeary was charged with seven felonies in Stearns County District Court and was also charged in U.S. District Court in connection to the incident.

According to an FBI affidavit, McNeary went to the Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud just before 2 p.m. May 6. He became upset when an employee couldn't locate any accounts of McNeary's, and demanded $60,000 in cash.

The situation led to an eight-hour standoff, during which McNeary communicated with hostage negotiators from the FBI and did release some hostages before officers entered the bank and arrested him.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man suspected in Wells Fargo standoff found not competent for trial