Man suspected of homicide is shot and killed by Pierce deputy, Sheriff’s Department says

An investigation into a homicide in the east Pierce County town of Buckley eventually turned into an officer-involved shooting after the suspect was pursued and stopped on the outskirts of town.

That’s according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, both of which released information about the homicide and shooting.

Just after midnight Sunday, Buckley police received a call about a woman who had been shot by her boyfriend. He fled from the scene and sheriff’s deputies responded to assist Buckley police.

En route, deputies saw the man’s vehicle and used “stop sticks” to slow the suspect while they followed him. Once the woman was determined to be dead, deputies had probable cause to pursue and stop the vehicle about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was stopped at Mundy Loss Road East at 96th Street East, north of Highway 410, according to Sgt. Darren Moss.

Two minutes later, deputies announced that shots had been fired. The suspect died at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now handling the investigation.