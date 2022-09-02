Man suspected of kidnapping in Fort Worth, a stabbing in Dallas, killed by police in Rockwall

Police in Rockwall shot and killed a man Thursday night they said was responsible for a kidnapping in Fort Worth and a stabbing in Dallas.

Jonathan May, 31, was killed by police after an exchange of gunfire Thursday around 8:20 p.m., according to a news release.

Rockwall police said in the release that officers went to a residence in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive on Thursday evening around 7 p.m. for a welfare check after receiving a request from Fort Worth police. Rockwall police were told a short time after that the subject of the welfare check, May, was suspected in a kidnapping.

Around 7:30 p.m., Rockwall police were informed by police in Dallas that May was suspected of a stabbing in their jurisdiction and that two children were possibly taken from the scene, according to the release.

Rockwall police searching for May found him around 8:20 p.m. outside a home and made contact, according to the release. May exchanged gunfire with police and was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were injured.

Police in a neighboring jurisdiction located the children who were reported to be abducted, according to the release. They were safe.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting by police, according to the release.