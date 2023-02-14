Man suspected of killing 3 people, wounding 5 others at Michigan State University found dead from self-inflicted gunshot: police

A man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding at least five more during a Monday night rampage at Michigan State University has died, local police said.

The man shot himself off campus after an hours-long manhunt that had hundreds of officers searching for a gunman who opened fire in an academic building and then continued his spree at a nearby student union where students gather to eat and study, police announced early Tuesday, about four hours after the shooting started.

Cops had been scouring the MSU campus for a Black man wearing a jean jacket, ball cap and red shoes after students and faculty were alerted to an active shooter around 8:30 p.m. and told to remain in place following reports of shots fired at Berkey Hall, followed by more gunfire at the MSU Union less than an hour later.

“A person is actively shooting at the East Lansing campus,” the university said on its website. “This is an active and ongoing situation. Follow the Run, Hide and Fight guidelines. Secure in place; turn cell phones to silent; remain quiet.”

The shelter-in-place order continued for several hours as campus police announced on Twitter that there were three confirmed fatalities and another five victims had been taken to the hospital.

Local TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends the school, gave viewers a chilling update on-air as terrified students hid from the gunman.

“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said. “Their cellphones are starting to lose battery charge. They don’t all have chargers with them and losing contact with the outside world is terrifying on a normal day for college kids, let alone when there’s someone out there that they haven’t caught yet.”

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey Hall and nearby residence halls were secured. About two hours later cops announced the death of a suspect, prompting university officials to lift the shelter-in-place order.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. Activities and classes at the East Lansing campus, located about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, were canceled for 48 hours.

This is a developing story, check back for details.