Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected of killing three people, including his father.

He found Laura Johnson at an Oregon parking lot and made her drive him to Wisconsin, police said.

He turned himself in Milwaukee, and he has since been charged, police said.

A man suspected of killing three people, including his father, forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles before he turned himself in, the Associated Press reported, citing the police.

Oen Evan Nicholson found Laura Johnson, 34, in a parking lot in Springfield, Oregon, and forced her to drive him to Wisconsin, police said, according to the AP. She was returning from her lunch break when he found her, the report said.

Johnson was forced to drive 33 hours, and she was able to talk Nicholson into turning himself into the police, her father Dennis Johnson told KEZI-TV.

Police said that he then gave himself up in Milwaukee, but did not give any more details about how he did so, the AP reported.

Johnson was found safe and was returning to Oregon, the AP said.

Nicholson was charged with first-degree murder over the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, police said.

The younger Nicholson was also charged with first-degree murder after being suspected of fatally hitting Anthony Oyster, 74, with a car and of shooting Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Oregon, police said according to the AP.

Nicholson was also charged with first-degree assault and failing to help a person injured in a traffic accident after a second person was critically injured by the car.

