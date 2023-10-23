Man suspected of killing dog

Oct. 22—Lafayette police officers shot and wounded a man before dawn Sunday after responding to a call to assist in a disturbance.

According to a news release, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police were sent to the 2400 block of Waneka Lake Trail and on their arrival officers noticed one man stabbing another. Police said the assailant is the son of the victim.

"Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop his actions and ultimately had to shoot him," the release states. "Medical aid was rendered to both of the parties, and they were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment."

Police said the suspect will face criminal charges once he is released from the hospital. The police officers were not injured during the incident.

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to protocol. The Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate the use of force, and the Lafayette Police Department will not participate in the investigation.

No more information is currently available.