Man suspected of killing ex-wife from Simi Valley arrested in Victorville

The body of a 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, who vanished from her Simi Valley apartment last week, was found in the Antelope Valley on Sunday. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, 25, was arrested in Victorville in connection with her death, authorities said.

Zarb Ali, 25, of Hawthorne, was arrested at his parent’s home on Sunday afternoon in connection with the death of Rachel Castillo, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, SVPD detectives found the human remains of a woman in a remote area within the Antelope Valley, about 70 miles west of Victorville.

Detectives and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains as Rachel Castillo.

Ali is being held on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $510,000. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in court, according to Ventura County inmate records.

Castillo goes missing

Simi Valley Police officials reported that at 8:31 p.m. on Thursday, they received a 911 call from Simi Valley resident Emily Castillo, who had arrived home at her Wood Ranch area apartment and found evidence of a struggle.

Emily Castillo also told police that her sister, Rachel Castillo, who was living there, was missing and that her cell phone, car keys, and the vehicle remained at the location.

Rachel Castillo was living at the apartment with his two sons, ages 2 and 5.

Castillo studied for a master’s degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University’s online program. According to the Los Angeles Times, she had planned on becoming a marriage and family therapist.

Simi Valley Police responded and investigated the scene, where a significant amount of blood was found. Authorities at the time believed that the missing woman’s life was at risk.

Rachel Castillo entered the Missing Persons System, and the SVPD Detective Bureau took over the investigation, which led to the discovery of her body.

The case is under investigation, and details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons, the SVPD said.

