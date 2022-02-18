Man suspected of killing his girlfriend is one of two motorists killed in Rockton crash

ROCKTON — A Lindenhurst man, one of two motorists killed Monday in a head-on collision in Rockton, has been identified as the prime suspect in the death of his girlfriend who was found in his home.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Police logo is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Winnebago County 911 Center in Rockford.

Kevin Williams, 25, of Lindenhurst, is suspected of killing his girlfriend, Kelly Hedmark, 25, of Algonquin. Authorities said she was last seen Sunday and was on her way to Williams' home.

About 9 a.m. Monday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Bates and Freeport roads for a report of a head on collision between a black Dodge Ram pickup and a grey Ford Focus. Williams, the driver of the Ford Focus, and Ronald L. Reed, 53, of Durand, the driver of the Dodge Ram, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hedmark was found about 4 p.m. Tuesday in Williams' Lindenhurst home in Lake County. Preliminary autopsy findings Wednesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office showed the cause of death to be blunt trauma to the head.

Chris Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Hedmark's death is being investigated as a homicide and said Williams' death is possibly a suicide.

The crash occurred some 60 miles away from Williams' home.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is working in conjunction with the Lindenhurst Police Department and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

