Man suspected of killing an Illinois sheriff’s deputy is tied to Missouri shooting

A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Sean Riley was responding to call for motorist assistance on I-64 around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene. Riley’s car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64.

The man who officials believe to be the same person who fatally shot Riley is also suspected of carjacking and shooting another person in St. Peters, Missouri around 7 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The man carjacked and shot in St. Peters is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.