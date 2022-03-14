Man suspected of killing man in car in Tempe, shooting at officer is charged with murder

Side of a Tempe police vehicle.

The man who is suspected of killing a man and then firing gunshots at a Tempe police officer on Friday afternoon was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Andrew King.

Multiple witnesses observed an interaction between two vehicles on Kyrene Road around 5:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Sgt. Hector Encinas.

After King was seen exiting his car, he shot into 29-year-old Agamyrat Agambayev's vehicle.

Right after the shooting, the police officer came to investigate what he believed to be a two-vehicle collision. The officer saw King standing by the rear vehicle with a handgun. After noticing the officer, King fired his weapon at the officer multiple times, Encinas said.

The officer got out of his vehicle and took cover, Encinas said. King fled west through the parking lot of Benedict Sports Complex on foot and continued to fire at the officer, Encinas said.

The officer got back in his cruiser and pursued the man. As he was running through the parking lot, King attempted to carjack a vehicle but was unsuccessful, Encinas said.

The officer drew his weapon, confronted the man and advised him to drop his handgun, Encinas said. The man complied and was arrested without further incident.

Police previously said a person, later identified as Agambayev, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of one of the cars, Encinas said.

Agambayev died. It was not immediately clear whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital.

Online records from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner list Agambayev's manner of death as a homicide, but say his cause of death is confidential. Tempe police said Agambayev had a gunshot wound.

King was taken to a hospital for medical inspection but did not suffer serious injuries, Encinas said.

Online records from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say King is facing a murder charge.

At no point did the Tempe police officer fire his weapon, Encinas said.

A GoFundMe for Agambayev's wife and 2-year-old son said he was born and raised in Turkmenistan, recently earned a Ph.D and was planning to work for Intel. The GoFundMe had raised over $122,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Story continues

Police have not released additional information.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of killing 1, shooting at Tempe cop faces murder charge