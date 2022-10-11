Man suspected of killing Middletown man outside FedEx workplace in Delco charged in Philly shootout

A man suspected in the shooting death of a Middletown man outside a FedEx office near Philadelphia International Airport is also facing charges for shooting at Philadelphia Police officers investigating the murder.

Philadelphia resident Keith Blount, 59, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, and other related offenses. He is incarcerated on $2.5 million bail in Philadelphia.

Blount is suspected in the murder of Bart Masciulli, 51, who was gunned down early Friday afternoon as he sat in his vehicle. Masciulli was parked in the lot at the FedEx distribution center at the airport, where he had worked for nearly 30 years.

Crime scene tape

Multiple witnesses described the shooter as walking up to the driver’s side window and firing several shots fatally wounding Masciulli, according to Tinicum Township police in Delaware County, which is investigating the murder.

Blount was arrested Friday night after he allegedly began shooting at Philadelphia police officers who encountered him hours after the murder in the area of North 10th Street. Blount suffered a head wound after a bullet grazed him, but he was not seriously injured, police said.

Philadelphia police formally charged Blount on Sunday. Delaware County had not filed charges against him as of Tuesday.

