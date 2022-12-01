Man suspected of killing missing girlfriend from Ohio turns himself into Allegheny County police

Anthony Kennedy will soon be back in Ohio after turning himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department today.

Seeing him in handcuffs is the moment Adrianna Taylor’s family has been waiting for after several days and a search that spanned from Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca tried asking Kennedy questions as he turned himself in, but he had nothing to say.

Sources tell Channel 11 that Kennedy shot and killed his girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, in Cleveland in October, then drove her body to Wilkinsburg. That’s where police say he buried her behind his sister’s home.

“Just to know that she was out there all this time, and was gone, and wasn’t able to get peace this whole time… That’s what was going through my mind,” Taylor’s cousin, Dajsa Ridley, said.

Ridley also said that Kennedy was Taylor’s supervisor at work.

“They had been staying together for a few months, and he had been taking care of her, paying her car, paying her phone bills… Literally in control of her life,” Ridley said.

Police found Taylor’s buried body on Thanksgiving night, the same night that sources say Kennedy returned to the burial site.

From a distance, a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a man walking to and from the backyard where her body was found.

When we asked Kennedy’s defense attorney, Blaine Jones, about that video, he said, “Who’s to say it is him? I didn’t realize the case had already been tried and convicted.”

But to Taylor’s family, there’s no question Kennedy is the person who killed her.

“How could you have somebody’s daughter, niece, granddaughter just out there, and you do this to her?”

There was a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, but Ridley told Channel 11 that the coroner told her family that Taylor’s body was too badly decomposed and she needed to be cremated.

