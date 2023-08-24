Man suspected of killing one sister, injuring another denied bond

The man suspected of killing one sister and hurting another is in Orange County Jail tonight.

A judge denied bond for Rowby Severe Thursday.

The surviving sister said it all happened after an argument about a power bill.

Rowby, 37, made his first appearance Thursday after being arrested for first-degree murder and aggravated battery in his sister’s death.

Court records obtained by Channel 9 show a history of domestic violence dating back to at least January 2020.

An arrest affidavit states the siblings were arguing over a phone bill, and Brown accused Severe of hitting her while Severe accused her of grabbing his arm.

Severe was arrested for battery, but the state attorney’s office said the case was dropped then because of mutual combat and they couldn’t determine who was at fault.

A call for a protective order was denied by the judge, who said the accusations didn’t constitute repeat violence under Florida law.

“It’s devastating, it’s preventable,” said Lisa Alexander, executive director and founder of Stand Up survivor. She said it’s important to notice the signs of domestic violence and be aware of red flags.

“So if you see a sign that makes you feel uncomfortable and you do not feel safe, it’s okay to leave. You cannot change an abuser,” Alexander said.

Alexander said those red flags can be someone trying to control you, accessing your phone without permission or trying to isolate you from friends and family.

